Gov. Beshear wants to improve public safety in KSP’s new budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear joined officials from Kentucky State Police and the Justice and Safety Cabinet in Frankfort for the announcement of a potentially historic investment into public safety.

The governor hit on several key points during his speech at the KSP Training Academy, the first among them being competitive salaries for both troopers and dispatchers.

Under Governor Beshear’s request, the starting pay for troopers will go up from $40,000 to $55,000, and from $24,000 to $32,000 for dispatchers.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, Gov. Beshear also recommended $12.2 million for an integrated video recording system, which could support the purchase of hundreds of body cams.

He called on all law enforcement officers to be included in hero pay. Gov. Beshear has proposed $400 million be set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funding for these bonuses.

“Essential worker bonuses is a way that we can thank the people who showed up and put their health and possibly the health of their families on the line in the toughest parts of the pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “It’s also a good, atta boy or atta girl to keep it up, stay in these positions even though you feel burn out even though it’s difficult.”

Governor Beshear feels confident that these requests can pass, but it’s up to the General Assembly to do so when they convene at the beginning of January.

The governor also recommended a $600 stipend increase from $4,000 to $4,600 annually for all law enforcement officers who complete their state-mandated 40 hours of training.

This money would come from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.

