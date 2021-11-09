Advertisement

Crews battle house fire

Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.

The fire broke out on the 13000 block of Route 207.

No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a family living inside the home got out safely.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

