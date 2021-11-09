Corbin Independent Schools looking for Angel Tree Program sponsors

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to the Angel Tree Program, several kids can receive Christmas gifts they may not have been able to otherwise.

”We just help them have a good Christmas when they’ve got a lot going on and in communities like Corbin, we have a lot of needs, especially during the pandemic,” said Hannah Greer, Family Resource Center Coordinator for Corbin Primary, Corbin Elementary, and Corbin Preschool.

The Angel Tree Program is a need-based Christmas assistance program. Not only do they help kids get toys or games on their wish lists, but a main priority is to ensure kids get clothing and shoes to get them through the winter months.

“We always remind the sponsors that clothing is just as important as making sure they get a Barbie doll or a remote control car under the tree,” adds Greer.

When we think of the Angel Tree Program, we often think of buying gifts for younger kids, but middle school and high school aged children are just as important to buy for.

“Just like the little ones, those are kids that are gonna need stuff to open on Christmas, they’re gonna want to have something to open on Christmas,” said Sara Donahue, Youth Service Center Coordinator at Corbin High School. ”Just because they’re not little, just because they’re in middle school or in high school doesn’t mean they’re not excited about Christmas, they just get excited about different things than the little ones.”

If you are looking to sponsor an angel in the Corbin Independent school system, here is a list of contacts who can pair you with a child:

Hannah Greer, (606) 523-3638, hannah.greer@corbin.kyschools.us

Michelle McDonald, (606) 523-3619, michelle.mcdonald@corbin.kyschools.us

Sara Donahue, (606) 528-3902, sara.donahue@corbin.kyschools.us

You can also become a sponsor through the Salvation Army’s website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.