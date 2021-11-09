Advertisement

Cleanup project incentive to help Breathitt County streets

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia officials are offering prizes such as an iPad, Apple Watch or Airpods Pro to help with their Breathitt County Cleanup project.

In a Facebook post on the Aspire Appalachia page, officials said they are partnering with Breathitt County Solid Waste to clean up roads in the area.

The partnership will offer grants to allow individuals to volunteer to clean roads. People can reach out to Aspire Appalachia for supplies and a waiver for the roads they are cleaning.

The first three people to clean 10 miles of road will get to choose among the prizes available.

Officials also said they are offering a “Trash Bingo” card that people can fill out for a chance at other prizes.

The cleanup grants are available until December 31.

