Buchanan General Hospital donates $20K to Hurley relief efforts

Buchanan General Hospital board members Willis Smith (left) and Danny Elswick (right) present a $20,000 check to Travis Staton, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia. Photo courtesy United Way of Southwest Virginia(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan General Hospital donated $20,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Hurley Long Term Relief Fund earlier this month.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports 100% of the funds will go directly to Hurley residents, who continue to rebuild after the August 30th floods devastated the community.

“The people of Hurley are more than just patients and employees to us at Buchanan General Hospital,” said Robert Ruchti, the CEO. “They’re our neighbors and our friends, and they’ve been in our thoughts and prayers every day since the flood. Just as we are fortunate to serve the Hurley community with health care, we are glad to offer this assistance in their long-term recovery.”

The Long Term Recovery Group continues to work with area officials and organizations in an effort to assess the damage and provide residents with supplies needed to rebuild.

A news release about the donation states that volunteer groups continue lending helping hands to those affected.

For more information on relief efforts, CLICK HERE.

