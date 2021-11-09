Big changes ahead in the forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another day of warm and sunny weather wrapping up around the mountains today, and while things look to stay dry tomorrow...we’ll see the beginning of big changes on the way in our forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds remain scattered throughout the mountains this Tuesday evening, but that shouldn’t affect our cooling much since the air is so dry. Lows tonight will stay in the lower to middle 40s around the area as high pressure continues to be our main weather feature.

High pressure sticks around but starts to break down as we head into the day on Wednesday, leading to an increase in cloud cover later in the day. We look to stay dry, though, as highs stay above average in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds continue to increase overnight as our next weather system head our way.

Thursday and Beyond

Another strong fall front looks to head our way for the end of the work week, and that will lead to more showers headed in our direction. Shower chances really ramp up Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening as our front works through the region. Before it arrives, highs will spike up into the upper 60s before dropping into the upper 40s overnight.

Showers stick around, especially into the early hours on Friday as our front slows down. As it does, highs will struggle to reach up to about 60° with clouds and showers in the area. Showers chances should diminish a bit into Friday evening, but we’ll still be dealing with a chilly overnight, falling back into the upper 30s.

More disturbances moving through the mountains will contribute to the potential for more scattered showers throughout the weekend as highs struggle to get back into the 50s. The cooler weather continues with low 50s into early next week.

