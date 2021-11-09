Advertisement

Bargaining session carries over to next day in hospital strike

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital administrators were supposed to head back to the bargaining table with service union workers Monday afternoon to try and reach a contract negotiation.

However, those discussions have been carried over to Tuesday morning.

Cabell Huntington Hospital received notice from the federal mediator that union workers were ready to resume bargaining at noon Monday. However, the SEIU District 1199 says they went to mediation, but they say hospital executives refused to walk into the room and didn’t provide any information.

WSAZ reached out to the hospital regarding these claims. According to Molly Frick, director of Human Resources, the Cabell Huntington Hospital’s negotiating team arrived on time for the noon bargaining session.

After the hospital’s offer was rejected by the union last week, Frick says the union provided a counter offer at Monday’s session that was received and is being considered by the hospital.

It’s been nearly a week of striking for many union workers who walked off the job after an agreement could not be reached. One union worker who was on the picket lines said this negotiation setback is taking a toll.

“We’re not asking for huge pay raises, we’re not asking for extra vacation, or sick time or anything. We want what we already had. Make a move, let’s get this done. A week is already too late,” Roger Frye said.

SEIU union officials say the federal mediator is expected to come back at 9 a.m. Tuesday to resume bargaining.

The hospital says both groups are scheduled to resume bargaining around that time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

Full Interview with Rand Paul on NIH
Issues and Answers: Senator Rand Paul visits Eastern Kentucky
Corbin Independent Schools looking for Angel Tree Program sponsors
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kelsey Noble
Cabell Huntington Hospital and union head back to bargaining table
Cabell Huntington Hospital and union head back to bargaining table