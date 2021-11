HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lauren Ashley is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Lauren is a senior at Powell County High School and holds a 4.0 GPA.

Lauren is an officer of the community service for the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Laurel also went to the state competition with the cross country team and won homecoming court.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.