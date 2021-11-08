Advertisement

Very mild start to the new work and school week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, we will see temperature soar toward the 70-degree mark at times this week. Big changes are coming later though.

Today and Tonight

After some patchy frost this morning, sunshine takes over and takes us into the upper 60s for daytime highs. Clear skies will continue through the overnight hours and lows will drop to around 40. Some sheltered valleys could drop into the upper 30s. The good news is with the time change, sunrise will now happen at 7:06 a.m! Unfortunately, that also means it will set before 5:30.

Extended Forecast

The next couple of days look pretty good with mainly sunny skies again on Tuesday and a few more clouds mixing in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Both days look dry though. Highs will top out around 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping into the low 40s Tuesday night and low 50s Wednesday night.

That is when our dry stretch of weather comes to an end, at least for now. A cold front will bring rain chances late Thursday, Friday and into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will also go from the upper 60s on Thursday to the upper 40s for highs by this weekend.

Enjoy the first half of the week!

