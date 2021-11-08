USDA announces partner’s plan to expand broadband in Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced a partnership with the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge to expand broadband internet throughout rural Kentucky.

The effort dedicates $250,000 to help the Kentucky Highlands Center for Development to improve technical assistance to people in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Whitley counties.

“Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is investing in ways to help people in our nation’s smallest towns and communities access the government funding they need to create more jobs, deploy critical infrastructure, repair their homes or build more and better homes for the community, and so much more,” Torres Small said. “As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on people living in rural places, the department is targeting resources and leveraging partnerships to enhance the quality of life in rural towns and Tribal areas who need it most.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.