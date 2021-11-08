Tank business takes tenant space at Pikeville’s industrial park

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park is welcoming a new tenant as Appalachian Tank, Inc. prepares to make its way to Pikeville.

The business, a subsidiary of Platinum Tank Group in Canada, is now moving into the space formerly occupied by SilverLiner, which closed shop earlier this year after the pandemic caused hard hits for the business. Heather Tomlinson, one of the owners of SilverLiner, posted the sale on Facebook last week.

As of this day, November 3, 2021, SilverLiner has been sold to Platinum Tank Group. The tanker facility will be called... Posted by Heather Tomlinson on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

According to City Manager Philip Elswick, the news of the vacancy is what brought the new company to the city.

“There’s really no connection between Platinum Tank and the city- or Kentucky. They saw this in an article,” said Elswick. “They began inquiring about it, we’ve had some conversations over time, and they decided to purchase this building.”

Since the original spec building was already fitted for a tank company, Elswick says the transition of a new company into the existing space should be “fairly seamless.”

“It’s a good fit for App Tank to be going in there, so there’s not a lot of retrofitting that has to be done there or things of that nature,” said Elswick.

Elswick said he believes the space is not only fitting for the business, but the business is a good fit for the region.

“There will be good paying jobs that fit very well with the skillset that our workers have here,” he said. “Our mining workforce has a very strong skillset for metal working, technology, things of that nature.”

The company is already preparing the space and Elswick expects it to begin moving forward early next year. He said Appalachian Tank, Inc. expects to bring at least 50 jobs to the region- from office workers to welding and more- starting with fewer jobs as the business finds its footing.

New employees are already on the radar as the business works with Big Sandy Community and Technical College to prepare the future workforce for the specific needs of the company.

“A welding program for their future employees to be trained as they want them to be, so they’re proper welders when they get started,” Elswick said.

He said it is promising to see a company with an existing base extend its mission into the mountains.

“It’s really nice to close one chapter and open another with some very positive news of what we believe will be a very successful business for the industrial park,” said Elswick. “It’s really nice to have that sort of attention come to Pikeville. Maybe we’ll have other companies that do the same thing: See Appalachian Tank here, know its parent company, know it’s a very successful business, and want to locate their business here as well.”

Officials say growth and opportunity are always on the city’s agenda. So, as the existing building is transferred to the new tank company, the newest spec building is still in the works, nearing completion to help the city draw in more companies as the industrial park grows.

