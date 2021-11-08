Sunny and mild ahead of late week changes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gorgeous weather weekend in the mountains, we’ve got more beautiful weather continuing as we start the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in firm control of our forecast as we go through the first half of the week. This means we’ll continue to see mostly clear skies heading through tonight. Winds stay calm and lows still fall into the upper 30s.

We’re even milder for our Tuesday as we see plenty of sunshine and an airmass working in from the south. This will lead to more mild highs in the upper 60s to near 70º. Truly, a picture-perfect afternoon, especially for early November!

Another cool, but not necessarily frosty, night expected for Tuesday night as we stay slightly milder. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as lows fall into the lower to middle 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

Sunshine continues into Wednesday as our mild stretch continues. Highs near 70º expected again as clouds start to build back in for the late afternoon and evening. We’re back in the mid 40s overnight as clouds continue to build.

We’re continuing to watch the potential for a strong fall front to work in for Thursday and Friday. The exact timing is still a bit up in the air, but scattered showers and storms are a good bet starting Thursday, but especially into Thursday night and lasting through Friday. That front looks to drop our temperatures back down into the average range or below, in the upper 50s to low 60s, as chillier air from the northwest works in.

In fact, our front may get hung up over part of the region into the weekend, allowing more weak disturbances to bring scattered showers into the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will struggle to get back into the low 50s as cloud cover keeps us on the cooler side. Plenty of time to watch this system, though.

