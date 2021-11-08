Advertisement

From soldier to nurse: Kentucky National Guard Member changes career path

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Sgt. Janay McLain saw the call for National Guard service members to help at hospitals across the commonwealth, she didn’t hesitate to volunteer.

McLain works full-time as a welder. For several weeks, members of the Kentucky Army National Guard worked behind the scenes of hospitals to ease some of the burdens for those fighting on the frontlines.

“I transported patients from the ER to wherever they need to go -- CT, ultrasound, MRI,” McLain said. “Seeing the way the nurses and doctors interacted with patients has inspired me. I want more out of life and a career with a purpose.”

During her recent assignment at Pikeville Medical Center, as she worked behind the scenes, McLain was inspired by the nurses. McLain applied to Galen College of Nursing. She’s told WSAZ she’s excited about what the future holds, knowing she’ll make a difference.

“If you would have told me six months ago something in the medical field, I would have told you, no you’re crazy,” McLain said. “I’m excited about the future, and nursing is going to open up a lot of doors for me.”

She expects to start school in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky has passed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Prestonsburg teen has celebration of life event before undergoing treatment for rare blood cancer

Latest News

Buchanan General Hospital board members Willis Smith (left) and Danny Elswick (right) present a...
Buchanan General Hospital donates $20K to Hurley relief efforts
WYMT Sunny
Very mild November day ahead, sunshine continues
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
Issues and Answers: Senator Rand Paul - 11:00 p.m.
Issues and Answers: Senator Rand Paul - 11:00 p.m.
The Canadian Women’s Foundation launched “the Signal for Help” campaign in April of last year...
Group behind hand signal that rescued teen in Laurel Co. says response has been amazing