From soldier to nurse: Kentucky National Guard Member changes career path

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Sgt. Janay McLain saw the call for National Guard service members to help at hospitals across the commonwealth, she didn’t hesitate to volunteer.

McLain works full-time as a welder. For several weeks, members of the Kentucky Army National Guard worked behind the scenes of hospitals to ease some of the burdens for those fighting on the frontlines.

“I transported patients from the ER to wherever they need to go -- CT, ultrasound, MRI,” McLain said. “Seeing the way the nurses and doctors interacted with patients has inspired me. I want more out of life and a career with a purpose.”

During her recent assignment at Pikeville Medical Center, as she worked behind the scenes, McLain was inspired by the nurses. McLain applied to Galen College of Nursing. She’s told WSAZ she’s excited about what the future holds, knowing she’ll make a difference.

“If you would have told me six months ago something in the medical field, I would have told you, no you’re crazy,” McLain said. “I’m excited about the future, and nursing is going to open up a lot of doors for me.”

She expects to start school in 2022.

