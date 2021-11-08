Sen. Mitch McConnell tours AppHarvest facility in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took a trip to Morehead to tour AppHarvest’s facility.

After his tour with AppHarvest founder and CEO Jonathan Webb, Senator Mitch McConnell addressed dozens of the facility’s workers.

Senator McConnell called AppHarvest the “future of agriculture” and added that these workers are real leaders when it comes to fulfilling Kentucky’s potential.

McConnell said people tend to think of the coasts when it comes to innovation, but he thinks the quality and quantity of the tomato product there is greater than other markets like California and Mexico.

He also honed in on the importance of this industry’s growth in the eastern Kentucky region during his speech.

“How many decades have we worried about lack of economic development in eastern Kentucky? And we all know with the decline of the coal industry, it only got worse. So this gives us hope,” Sen. McConnell said.

McConnell said he hopes that between the American Rescue Plan Act and the infrastructure bill he supported, there will be money set aside to help AppHarvest take their facilities further into the heart of Appalachia, where the coal industry’s decline has been most significant.

Sen. McConnell: “How many decades have we worried about lack of economic development in eastern Kentucky?”



He added that AppHarvest workers are real leaders when it comes to fulfilling Kentucky’s potential. #WKYT — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) November 8, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.