Roundball Preview: Jackson City Tigers

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson City is looking for a change this year. With a new coach and a young team, that change is coming.

“We just want to get better. We just want to get better each day and build our program. We do have a young team like you mentioned, so that’s the good news. The bad news is they don’t have a lot of experience. We’ll take some lumps this year but I think that we’re kind of creating this mindset that we’re gonna play as a team. Play tough defense and just get better,” said head coach Sean Noble, back at his alma mater for the first time since he donned the purple and gold.

The Tigers begin their season against Lee County on December 2 at 6 p.m.

