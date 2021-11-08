Advertisement

Robinhood hit by data breach exposing users’ emails, names

FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at...
FILE - Vladimir Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, is shown on an electronic screen at Nasdaq in New York's Times Square following his company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood said that after it contained the intrusion, “the unauthorized party demanded an extortion payment.” The company said it notified law enforcement and is investigating the incident with the help of the security firm Mandiant.

More than 22 million users have funded accounts at Robinhood, with nearly 19 million actively using theirs during September.

Robinhood shares fell 3.1% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Prestonsburg teen has celebration of life event before undergoing treatment for rare blood cancer

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe
Police: Two Monticello men arrested, attempt to steal police cruiser
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate 2021 championship victory with President Biden
Walnut Harvesting Station
Clay County Couple introduce walnut harvesting station