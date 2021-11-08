Advertisement

Pup saved! Rescue team reunites dog stuck in a hole with its owner

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad helped save man’s best friend over the weekend.

A Facebook post states the squad was called to help rescue a dog at the BP truck stop in the Dogpatch Trading Center on Saturday.

Team members used a tripod and rope system to get to the dog.

Reports said the dog got away from its owner at the truck stop, but the crew was able to reunite the pair.

You can see more below:

