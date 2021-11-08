Police: Two Monticello men arrested, attempt to steal police cruiser

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest of two area which led to one suspect trying to steal a police cruiser.

On Saturday, officers were responding to a call about two men lying in a field near Wendy’s on North Main Street.

Police say they identified the two men as Austin Coffey, 29, and Chase Jackson, 22.

One of the officers reported that one man had a warrant out for his arrest. They tried to arrest both men, but Jackson ran while they were handcuffing Coffey and took the police car.

City, state and county police worked together to find Coffey and the stolen car. They said they were able to use electronic tracking to find both.

Coffey was arrested and charged with assault 3rd degree, assault 2nd degree and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Jackson was charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto) and Fleeing & Evading Police. He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

