Advertisement

Police: Two Monticello men arrested, attempt to steal police cruiser

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest of two area which led to one suspect trying to steal a police cruiser.

On Saturday, officers were responding to a call about two men lying in a field near Wendy’s on North Main Street.

Police say they identified the two men as Austin Coffey, 29, and Chase Jackson, 22.

One of the officers reported that one man had a warrant out for his arrest. They tried to arrest both men, but Jackson ran while they were handcuffing Coffey and took the police car.

City, state and county police worked together to find Coffey and the stolen car. They said they were able to use electronic tracking to find both.

Coffey was arrested and charged with assault 3rd degree, assault 2nd degree and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Jackson was charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto) and Fleeing & Evading Police. He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Prestonsburg teen has celebration of life event before undergoing treatment for rare blood cancer

Latest News

Appalachian Tank
Tank business takes tenant space at Pikeville’s industrial park- 4:30 p.m.
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue
Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park
Tank business takes tenant space at Pikeville’s industrial park- 6 p.m.
Walnut Harvesting Station
Clay County Couple introduce walnut harvesting station