Advertisement

Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report

In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national health report focused on women and children ranked Kentucky near or at the bottom in several categories, including smoking and alcohol use.

The data suggested that 19.9% of women in Indiana reported that they smoke, compared to 28.8% in Kentucky. In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.

The maternal mortality rate in Kentucky is the highest at 37.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. In Indiana, the rate is 28.5.

“That statistic is very concerning for the overall health of women and the children they care for and the children they are bearing,” Dr. Arethusa Kirk from United Healthcare said.

Kirk said women really need to have access to early prenatal care.

The report suggested that teenage births had declined in both Kentucky and Indiana.

For more information from the report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

Donate Life KY Tik Tok Challenge
Donate Life KY will host “Duet for Life” Scholarship Challenge on TikTok
Man smoking a cigarette. (CNN)
Cigarette sales up for the first time in two decades
Foundation for a Health Kentucky
Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky gives grants to several state organizations
Photo Courtesy: Jordan Mullins
AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles holds Health and Hunger forum in Pikeville
ARH will use more than $500,000 of USDA funding to enhance telemedicine program