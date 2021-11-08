Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national health report focused on women and children ranked Kentucky near or at the bottom in several categories, including smoking and alcohol use.

The data suggested that 19.9% of women in Indiana reported that they smoke, compared to 28.8% in Kentucky. In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.

The maternal mortality rate in Kentucky is the highest at 37.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. In Indiana, the rate is 28.5.

“That statistic is very concerning for the overall health of women and the children they care for and the children they are bearing,” Dr. Arethusa Kirk from United Healthcare said.

Kirk said women really need to have access to early prenatal care.

The report suggested that teenage births had declined in both Kentucky and Indiana.

For more information from the report, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.