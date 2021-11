LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kroger Field’s last Kentucky game of the year will be played under the sun.

The SEC announced Monday afternoon that the Kentucky-New Mexico State game will air at noon and will air on the SEC Network.

📺 times & networks for #SECFB games on Nov. 20 » https://t.co/6W1DRkGWzS



Who will you be watching? 🗣⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ChfNwjSNDQ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 8, 2021

This will be the second game between the Wildcats and the Aggies. UK beat NMSU in Lexington 62-42 in 2016.

