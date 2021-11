Kentucky bridge opens next week, expected to ease congestion

RUSSELL, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A new bridge in Northeastern Kentucky is expected to open this month, replacing a 1930s-era viaduct and easing congestion at the approach to an Ohio River bridge.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the new Kentucky 244 and “flyover” design bridge into downtown Russell are scheduled to be fully opened the week of Nov. 15. Gov. Andy Beshear ceremonially cut the ribbon last week.

The project caps a $110 million Ohio-Kentucky investment that began in 2012 when ground was broken on the $80 million Ironton, Ohio-Russell bridge. That bridge opened five years ago.

