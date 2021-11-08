Gov. Justice announces ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3′

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vaccinated students ages five to 18 have the chance to win tens of thousands of dollars in education savings in the next round of West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes, Gov. Justice announced Monday.

Gov. Justice said Monday during his virtual press conference, registration for ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3′ begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9.

Every week, beginning November 15, 25 educational savings funds of $10,000 will be given out to vaccinated students in the age range of five to 18.

Also on the table in the state’s latest campaign to incentivize the act of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses per week.

Gov. Justice says the grand prize in each week’s drawing is a $50,000 educational savings fund.

The governor also says the grand prize winner’s school will also receive a $50,000 check.

“And then we are going to have some kind of Babydog and the governor type party at the school,” said Gov, Justice Monday.

During the final drawing (Week Four), the grand prize award will be upped to $100,000.

The prize for the winner’s school will also be increased, the governor says.

“Maybe Santa and Babydog as a reindeer will come and we will also give $100,000 to the school at that time,” said Gov. Justice.

This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The first deadline to register for the new vaccine sweepstakes will be Sunday, November 14.

Prize drawings for ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3′ will occur on November 15, November 29, December 6 and December 13, according to Gov. Justice.

“We are still a long ways from out of the woods. The way we get out of the woods is real simple, we get our population vaccinated. Ya know we get our population fully vaccinated.”

Last week, the CDC officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for use by children ages 5-11.

The Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3.

Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.

