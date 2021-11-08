Advertisement

Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Four former coal mine officials are scheduled to go on trial Monday in Kentucky.

They are accused of skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The men worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal.

Federal prosecutors say they ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests.

The workplace issues came to light when some Armstrong miners contacted a lawyer. One of the men set to testify, Mike Wilson, says he could not see his hand in front of his face down in the mine.

