Advertisement

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas nominated for USA Today 10Best Award

The public has until Dec. 6 at 11:59 a.m. to vote.
Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to...
Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to a Christmas-cheer filled day at Dollywood.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas has been nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which includes a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, expert contributors and more.

The contest lasts from now until Dec. 6 at 11:59 a.m. for the public to cast their vote.

Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. You can vote for Dollywood here.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas will be up for display until January.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Prestonsburg Pig In A Poke plans to build back ‘better than ever’
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

Corbin Independent Schools looking for Angel Tree Program sponsors
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kelsey Noble
In Indiana, 11.7% reported smoking during pregnancy compared to 15.3% of women in Kentucky.
Kentucky ranks low in national women and children’s health report
Appalachian Tank
Tank business takes tenant space at Pikeville’s industrial park- 4:30 p.m.
Police: Two Monticello men arrested, attempt to steal police cruiser