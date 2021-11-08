Crews on scene of fire at a popular Prestonsburg business

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at one business in Prestonsburg.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT that the fire is on the property of Pig In A Poke.

He said the fire engulfed a cooker outback and part of the building.

The sheriff reported no injuries.

Hunt tells WYMT the road is still open at this time. Crews are still on scene.

