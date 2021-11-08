Advertisement

Crews on scene of fire at a popular Prestonsburg business

Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens
Credit: Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens(Leigh Anne Ratliff Owens)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at one business in Prestonsburg.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT that the fire is on the property of Pig In A Poke.

He said the fire engulfed a cooker outback and part of the building.

The sheriff reported no injuries.

Hunt tells WYMT the road is still open at this time. Crews are still on scene.

We are working to learn more.

