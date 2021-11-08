Clay County Couple introduce walnut harvesting station

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While you may not think of a walnut as an annoyance, they can be, depending on who you ask.

“Most people see these green walnuts and they’re a nuisance because you run over them, you run over them with the lawnmower or even people have said they roll their ankles,” said Harvester Sara Surmell. “They’re kind of a nuisance and a heavy crop this year.”

However, they are now of great use. It is currently walnut harvesting season. The season spans from October 1st through November 15th.

“It’s a natural food source. As you can see we’ve collected a lot of them this year and it’ll all go back into our food supply. Whether it’s in baked goods, or ice cream or just walnuts out of a bag,” said her husband Eric Surmell.

The couple is partnering with Hammons Black Walnuts to collect the walnuts. This goal was achieved after working with Clay County Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Will Bowling.

“They expressed interest in doing this and grabbed ahold of it and ran. They’ve done a really good job with it,” he said.

To hull the walnuts, they use a machine.

“You bring the walnuts just in their hull. We like them green as opposed to black but we’ll take them either way. It goes through the machine,” said Eric.

In a matter of seconds, the walnuts go from hull to harvested.

“They just get beat to death more or less,” he said. ”The hull comes off. It goes out one end of the machine. The nuts will stay in the little rib cage and go out of the other end of the machine and we bag them, weigh them and put them on a pallet.”

The couple invite everyone to come and check it out until November 15th.

“Collect the walnuts, bring them to us. You help us unload them in the hopper,” said Sara. “They run through the machine and once their bagged, it’s the weight we pay is based off of them being hulled. So every 100 pounds, you get paid 18 dollars.”

For more information on Hammons Black Walnuts, you can click here.

To contact Eric and Sara, you can call 606 - 847-2980.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.