HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Five-star guard Cason Wallace has announced his commitment to Kentucky.

Richardson five-star Cason Wallace (@wallace_cason), the No. 7 recruit in the class of 2022, announced his commitment to Kentucky on IG Live. @RHS_BoysBB @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/is7pdikniI — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) November 8, 2021

Wallace is ranked No. 7 overall in the Class of 2022. Other offers included Tennessee and his home state of Texas.

Kentucky now has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the Class of 2022.

