Body found in area crews were searching for missing Scott County woman

By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A body has been found in Scott County.

The sheriff’s office says a helicopter was searching in the area of South Rays Fork around 8:30 Monday morning when a body was spotted along the tree line.

When crews on the ground checked it out, they “located a deceased female.”

We’re told the coroner is working to positively ID the body, but we know crews were searching the South Rays Fork area for Mary Haralson.

Haralson was last heard from Friday night after she left a voicemail saying she had turned her ankle near water and a deer stand.

Officials say they were called out to a home for a welfare check on Sunday for another woman when they found out Haralson was missing.

When crews arrived at Haralson’s home, they discovered Haralson’s wife had suffered medical issues and was taken to UK Hospital, but neighbors said Haralson should have been there too, which is when the search began.

“The neighbor came by and said, ‘look, you know there’s another lady that lives here.’ At that point, they started looking a little deeper into everything. They found a telephone, voicemail that this lady was back in the woods somewhere. And we found that Sunday,” said Randy Catlette, Scott County Search and Rescue Coordinator.

Crews began searching Sunday evening for Haralson, but they suspended the search around 10 o’clock Sunday night.

The search resumed earlier Monday morning with K-9 units, additional search parties and the sheriff office’s helicopter.

***10pm UPDATE*** Search crews have suspended the search for the night. Beginning in the morning, additional...

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 7, 2021
