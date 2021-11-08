Bluestar Memorial Marker dedicated at Kentucky Welcome Center

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bluestar Memorial Marker was dedicated in Whitley County on Monday.

It was set up at the Kentucky Welcome Center and hosted by the Corbin Garden Club.

The marker signifies the people who have served, are serving or will serve in the military.

The ceremony was postponed multiple times before finally being able to happen. It was originally postponed because of the welcome center’s construction. The other delays were because of COVID-19.

