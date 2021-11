HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kelsey Noble is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Kelsey is a senior at Knott County Central High School and holds a 3.6 GPA.

Kelsey is a varsity Basketball player and has won the regional championship 4 years in a row. Kelsey is a member of both the Beta Club and the National Honors Society.

