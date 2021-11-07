Advertisement

WYMT Roundball Previews to begin airing this week

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s annual Roundball Previews will begin airing on November 8. Segments will air in the 5 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. sportscasts. All previews will be available to watch on WYMT.com after they air. The schedule for upcoming weeks will be announced at a later date.

NOV. 8:

5:30 p.m. - Jackson City Boys’ Basketball

6 p.m. - Phelps Girls’ Basketball

11 p.m. - Phelps Boys’ Basketball

NOV. 9:

5 a.m. - Pike Central Girls’ Basketball

5:30 p.m. - Floyd Central Boys’ Basketball

6 p.m. - Middlesboro Boys’ Basketball

11 p.m. - Buckhorn Girls’ Basketball

NOV. 10:

5 a.m. - Owsley County Boys’ Basketball

5:30 p.m. - Prestonsburg Girls’ Basketball

6 p.m. - Prestonsburg Boys’ Basketball

11 p.m. - Betsy Layne Girls’ Basketball

NOV. 11:

5 a.m. - Pineville Boys’ Basketball

5:30 p.m. - Perry Central Boys’ Basketball

6 p.m. - Lawrence County Boys’ Basketball

11 p.m. - Letcher Central Boys’ Basketball

NOV. 12:

5 a.m. - East Ridge Girls’ Basketball

5:30 p.m. - Lee County Girls’ Basketball

6 p.m. - Lee County Boys’ Basketball

NOV. 13:

6 p.m. - Whitley County Boys’ Basketball

NOV. 14:

11 p.m. - Southwestern Boys’ Basketball

