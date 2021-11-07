Wildcats drop third straight loss against Tennessee

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a shootout game, the Kentucky Wildcats came up short against Tennessee 45-42.

Tennessee opened with a 75-yard touchdown on their first play, but Kavosiey Smoke answered for a tie.

The border rivals went score-for-score, Tennessee taking the lead with a field goal to end the first half.

Kentucky captured the lead to start the second half, but Will Levis threw a pick-six to Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor.

Kentucky will travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on November 13 at 7 p.m.

