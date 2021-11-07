Advertisement

Wildcats drop third straight loss against Tennessee

Kentucky vs Tennessee - Nov. 6 2021
Kentucky vs Tennessee - Nov. 6 2021(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a shootout game, the Kentucky Wildcats came up short against Tennessee 45-42.

Tennessee opened with a 75-yard touchdown on their first play, but Kavosiey Smoke answered for a tie.

The border rivals went score-for-score, Tennessee taking the lead with a field goal to end the first half.

Kentucky captured the lead to start the second half, but Will Levis threw a pick-six to Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor.

Kentucky will travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on November 13 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Names released in deadly Letcher County house fire
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok
One dead following crash in Harlan County
Prestonsburg waterline break
Major waterline break in Prestonsburg
Road closure
Pike County road closed after commercial truck overturns

Latest News

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris (3) gets tackled during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky picks up top transfer WR
.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson
Martin County Cardinals football
Martin County edges out Shelby Valley in Appalachian Wireless GOTW
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Show - November 5, 2021