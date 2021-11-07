Advertisement

Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots is officially collecting toys in their donations boxes in Warren Count

Donations are accepted until mid-December.

Several other counties have also set up boxes as well, like, Adair, Barren, Butler, Hart, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Simpson Counties.

Janel Doyle with Toys for Tots spoke on the supposed toy shortage.

“We are asking the community to band together again to help Toys for Tots, maybe do a little bit more early shopping this year, our boxes are in place. Those 170 locations in Warren County are listed on our webpage and so we would just love the community to go out and start shopping early for the less fortunate children,” says Doyle.

A complete list of box donation locations can be found here.

