Staying sunny to end the weekend

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We remain sunny and dry as we close out the weekend. However, rain chances look to return by the end of the work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Another gorgeous evening is in store across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. It will be chilly with lows bottoming out in the upper-30s overnight.

We remain sunny and dry into Monday. A great start to the work week, but temperatures do begin to warm. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-60s.

We stay dry and mostly clear into Monday night. Low temperatures will not be as cool as recent nights as we fall into the lower-40s.

Warming Up

The forecast does not change much into Tuesday. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. However, high temperatures will top out in the upper-60s!

Clouds start to increase across the area on Wednesday, but we do stay dry. Again, highs reach the upper-60s.

Scattered Showers Return

Rain chances return by the end of the work week.

Showers will be possible by Thursday afternoon and evening. We stay mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the upper-60s.

We remain mostly cloudy and cooler on Friday. A few showers will be possible with highs in the upper-50s.

Scattered showers look to stick around into Saturday. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds with highs staying in the upper-40s.

