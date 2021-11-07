Liberty Worship & Outreach Center hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of the ‘Take 1 for the Team’ vaccination campaign

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Clay Countians received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Liberty Worship & Outreach Center Saturday, November 6.

This free vaccine clinic was hosted by the Liberty Worship & Outreach Center in partnership with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, AdventHealth, Volunteers of America Mid-States, and other organizations.

Several incentives were offered including $50 gift card for the first 50 people to be vaccinated and $1,000 to the youth group of the church with the most vaccinations.

There were 59 vaccines administered and 15 churches to have members vaccinated. The church with the most members to be vaccinated at the clinic was Horse Creek Baptist.

”It really is important for the churches to be involved because sometimes there’s distrust among the community and the general public, and our churches should be leaders in the community, so we want to support the vaccine and try to get everyone vaccinated as much as we can,” said Rusty Roberts, Pastor for Liberty Worship Church.

