Advertisement

Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community

Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community
Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A store in Leslie County is closing up shop for the winter season, this time with a unique twist.

Funky Finds, located in the Wooton community, is trying to sell all of its products by the end of this week.

Everything located in the store is currently on sale for only 50 cents.

Owner Jessica Wells said all money earned during the sale goes right back into buying Christmas presents for the community.

“A lot of children that come in here are foster children and I’ve gotten to know a lot of their families,” she said. “I know where the needs lie and sometimes it’s a little deeper than the surface that you see.”

Wells said if the weather stays warm enough, they will continue to stay open.

Funky Finds is open Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Names released in deadly Letcher County house fire
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
MONEY GAVEL
House sends President Joe Biden infrastructure bill

Latest News

Indiana DNR
Columbus man injured after falling 12 feet from tree stand
Volunteers started renovations on the Dunbar Community Center Saturday.
‘If we can continue this, other people will follow:’ Volunteers start renovations on Lexington community center
New study says pets can be infected with Alpha variant of COVID-19
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.