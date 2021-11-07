Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community

WOOTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A store in Leslie County is closing up shop for the winter season, this time with a unique twist.

Funky Finds, located in the Wooton community, is trying to sell all of its products by the end of this week.

Everything located in the store is currently on sale for only 50 cents.

Owner Jessica Wells said all money earned during the sale goes right back into buying Christmas presents for the community.

“A lot of children that come in here are foster children and I’ve gotten to know a lot of their families,” she said. “I know where the needs lie and sometimes it’s a little deeper than the surface that you see.”

Wells said if the weather stays warm enough, they will continue to stay open.

Funky Finds is open Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.