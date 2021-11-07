KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen police car.

KSP Troopers were looking for a stolen Monticello police car when the stolen car was spotted on I-75 near Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

A Trooper tried to stop the stolen car, but the driver attempted to flee.

The chase continued into Fayette County, where the driver exited off I-75 at exit 104.

The driver attempted to make a U-turn, but a KSP Trooper used his cruiser to end the chase.

Once the car chase was over, Troopers said the suspect left the car and ran on foot.

22-year-old Chase A. Jackson, of Monticello, was later located by Lexington Police and arrested.

Jackson was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

He is charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, Reckless Driving and other charges.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.