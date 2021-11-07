Advertisement

Kentucky falls out of AP, Coaches polls

.
(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following their third-straight loss, the Kentucky Wildcats fell out of both the AP and Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats still received 74 votes in the Coaches Poll and 22 votes in the AP Poll.

AP POLL

RANKTEAMRECORD
1Georgia(9-0)
2Cincinnati(9-0)
3Alabama(8-1)
4Oklahoma(9-0)
5Oregon(8-1)
6Ohio State(8-1)
7Notre Dame(8-1)
8Michigan State(8-1)
9Michigan(8-1)
10Oklahoma State(8-1)
11Texas A&M(7-2)
12Ole Miss(7-2)
13Wake Forest(8-1)
14BYU(8-2)
15UTSA(9-0)
16Auburn(6-3)
17Houston(8-1)
18Baylor(7-2)
19Iowa(7-2)
20Wisconsin(6-3)
21NC State(7-2)
22Coastal Carolina(8-1)
23Penn State(6-3)
24Louisiana(8-1)
25Pittsburgh(7-2)

COACHES POLL

RANKTEAMRECORD
1Georgia(9-0)
2Alabama(8-1)
3Cincinnati(9-0)
4Oklahoma(9-0)
5Ohio State(8-1)
6Oregon(8-1)
7Notre Dame(8-1)
8Michigan(8-1)
9Michigan State(8-1)
10Oklahoma State(8-1)
11Texas A&M(7-2)
12Ole Miss(7-2)
13Wake Forest(8-1)
14Iowa(7-2)
15BYU(8-2)
16UTSA(9-0)
17Houston(8-1)
18Baylor(7-2)
19NC State(7-2)
20Auburn(6-3)
21Coastal Carolina(8-1)
22Pittsburgh(7-2)
23Penn State(6-3)
24Wisconsin(6-3)
25Louisiana(8-1)

