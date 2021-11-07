Kentucky falls out of AP, Coaches polls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following their third-straight loss, the Kentucky Wildcats fell out of both the AP and Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats still received 74 votes in the Coaches Poll and 22 votes in the AP Poll.

AP POLL

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Georgia (9-0) 2 Cincinnati (9-0) 3 Alabama (8-1) 4 Oklahoma (9-0) 5 Oregon (8-1) 6 Ohio State (8-1) 7 Notre Dame (8-1) 8 Michigan State (8-1) 9 Michigan (8-1) 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 11 Texas A&M (7-2) 12 Ole Miss (7-2) 13 Wake Forest (8-1) 14 BYU (8-2) 15 UTSA (9-0) 16 Auburn (6-3) 17 Houston (8-1) 18 Baylor (7-2) 19 Iowa (7-2) 20 Wisconsin (6-3) 21 NC State (7-2) 22 Coastal Carolina (8-1) 23 Penn State (6-3) 24 Louisiana (8-1) 25 Pittsburgh (7-2)

COACHES POLL

RANK TEAM RECORD 1 Georgia (9-0) 2 Alabama (8-1) 3 Cincinnati (9-0) 4 Oklahoma (9-0) 5 Ohio State (8-1) 6 Oregon (8-1) 7 Notre Dame (8-1) 8 Michigan (8-1) 9 Michigan State (8-1) 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 11 Texas A&M (7-2) 12 Ole Miss (7-2) 13 Wake Forest (8-1) 14 Iowa (7-2) 15 BYU (8-2) 16 UTSA (9-0) 17 Houston (8-1) 18 Baylor (7-2) 19 NC State (7-2) 20 Auburn (6-3) 21 Coastal Carolina (8-1) 22 Pittsburgh (7-2) 23 Penn State (6-3) 24 Wisconsin (6-3) 25 Louisiana (8-1)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.