Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington Jr. on Lute Olson Award Watch List

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky men’s basketball guards Kellan Grady and TyTy Washington Jr. are on the preseason watch list for the Lute Olson Award, presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to the national player of the year.

It is the first national player of the year watch list a UK player has appeared on in the preseason.

The award, which is presented annually to the top player in Division I college basketball, is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona.

Grady and Washington are expected to play leading roles for the Wildcats this season and made great impressions in Kentucky’s two exhibition victories vs. Kentucky Wesleyan and Miles College.

Washington led UK in scoring in the exhibition season with 16.5 points per game on 59.1% shooting. The freshman from Phoenix made all six of his 3-point shots and dished out eight assists over the two games.

Highlighted by 13 points in the come-from-behind win vs. Miles College, Grady averaged 10.0 points in the preseason with four 3-pointers.

