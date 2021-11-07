God’s Pantry Food Bank packs more than 900 boxes for ‘Sharing Thanksgiving Basket Brigade’

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 100 volunteers came out to help assemble Thanksgiving meal boxes for the basket brigade in London on Saturday, November 6.

This event was held at God’s Pantry Food Bank Southeast Regional Distribution Center. Each box assembled contained everything necessary to make a Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s really special because you understand that, just like today, we’re doing this for 950 families that are gonna get a thanksgiving meal they wouldn’t normally get,” said Jonathan Gibson, God’s Pantry truck driver and warehouse employee.

Each box contains enough food to feed a family of eight. These boxes will go to other agencies where they will be distributed to families in need.

“There’s a deep yearning in the hearts of most of us to serve others and volunteering for god’s pantry is a great opportunity to live out that need for service, faith-based service or otherwise,” said Jane Dyche, God’s Pantry Food Bank volunteer.

Organizers and volunteers said it’s exciting to work with God’s Pantry Food Bank throughout the year, but its a special feeling when providing families with meals during the holiday season.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to gather and to take a step back and to kind of forget about the pressures of life, around a meal, and around nutrition, so that folks can try to get to the journey they’re all trying to get to,” said Michael Halligan, God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO.

The boxes prepared at the Southeast distribution center will go on to serve families in Laurel, Clay, and Jackson Counties.

