Firearm left in convenience store, police searching for owner

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owner of a handgun after it was found in a convenience store aisle.

The department posted a Facebook post on Sunday and said that a woman left a .380 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun in the candy aisle of the Pilot gas station.

BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT We are reaching out to the public for assistance in returning a firearm to its... Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Police ask whoever the gun belongs to call 606-337-6174.

