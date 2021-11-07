Firearm left in convenience store, police searching for owner
Bell County Police say a woman left a hand gun in a pilot gas station aisle.
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owner of a handgun after it was found in a convenience store aisle.
The department posted a Facebook post on Sunday and said that a woman left a .380 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun in the candy aisle of the Pilot gas station.
Police ask whoever the gun belongs to call 606-337-6174.
