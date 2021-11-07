Advertisement

Firearm left in convenience store, police searching for owner

Bell County Police say a woman left a hand gun in a pilot gas station aisle.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owner of a handgun after it was found in a convenience store aisle.

The department posted a Facebook post on Sunday and said that a woman left a .380 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun in the candy aisle of the Pilot gas station.

BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT We are reaching out to the public for assistance in returning a firearm to its...

Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Police ask whoever the gun belongs to call 606-337-6174.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Names released in deadly Letcher County house fire
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

A Lexington community center is getting some major work done. Volunteers started renovations on...
WATCH | ‘If we can continue this, other people will follow:’ Volunteers start renovations on Lexington community center
Leslie County writer changes style yet again with new children's book
Leslie County writer changes style yet again with new children’s book
Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community
Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community
Indiana DNR
Columbus man injured after falling 12 feet from tree stand