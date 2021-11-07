Advertisement

Dueña de mi Futuro program aims to inspire Latinas by exploring different career paths

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An enrichment program in Warren County is aiming to inspire Latinas in grades 6-12 by working with them to explore different career paths, bringing in different speakers.

Dueña de mi Futuro or Owner of my Future was a program designed by the non-profit For a Real Change alongside the Hispanic Organization for the Promotion of Education (H.O.P.E), WKU, and Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.

The program took place at WKU on four consecutive Saturdays, the lessons began with a topic and a speaker, and later did career exploratory activities.

One of the girls in the program, Sabrina Buret, a 13-year-old spoke on signing up for it and what she learned.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because I learned a lot of college careers that I didn’t know about in jobs that I can do when I’m older, or when I graduate. It’s been a great opportunity too because it helped me a lot with school too, and it also encouraged me to do better and get good grades,” says Sabrina.

Julia Rivas who helped coordinate the program also spoke on having similar programs like this one to showcase that representation is important.

“When you have a teacher that looks like a student, you know that the students are more likely to graduate not only high school but also continue into higher education. So, it having, professionals represent, a representation of, of what our country is today. It’s super important,” says Rivas.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Names released in deadly Letcher County house fire
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok
Jail
KSP: Arrest made following chase of stolen police car
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
MONEY GAVEL
House sends President Joe Biden infrastructure bill

Latest News

Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community
Leslie County store selling merchandise for only 50 cents, proceeds going back into community
Indiana DNR
Columbus man injured after falling 12 feet from tree stand
Volunteers started renovations on the Dunbar Community Center Saturday.
‘If we can continue this, other people will follow:’ Volunteers start renovations on Lexington community center
New study says pets can be infected with Alpha variant of COVID-19
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.