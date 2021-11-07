Advertisement

Columbus man injured after falling 12 feet from tree stand

Indiana DNR
Indiana DNR(Indiana DNR)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting-related accident that happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials responded to the 11000 block of South County Road 800 West in Crothersville for an injured man who fell from a tree stand, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources report.

Zachary Burbrink, 33, was injured after a cable securing his stand to a tree broke, causing Burbrink to fall approximately 12 feet to the ground, the release said. 

Officials said he was not utilizing a full body safety harness at the time of the incident.

Burbrink was airlifted to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with a back injury.

Assisting agencies were the Southwest Fire Department, Harrison Twp. Fire Department, Columbus Regional Hospital EMS, Bartholomew Co. Sheriff’s Department.

