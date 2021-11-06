Scores from across the state following the first round of the KHSAA football playoffs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from all around the Commonwealth of Kentucky following the first round of the KHSAA football playoffs.

Class 1A

First Round

Bishop Brossart 14, Paris 12

Frankfort 57, Eminence 27

Hazard 24, Lex. Sayre 21

Lou. Holy Cross 28, Campbellsville 0

Lou. Ky. Country Day 57, Berea 22

Paintsville 64, Betsy Layne 22

Class 2A

First Round

Beechwood 58, Newport 8

Cov. Holy Cross 35, Lloyd Memorial 29

Danville 21, Somerset 7

Middlesboro 46, Leslie Co. 0

Owensboro Catholic 41, Butler Co. 16

West Carter 51, Bath Co. 25

Class 3A

First Round

Ashland Blazer 52, Russell 42

Bardstown 37, Thomas Nelson 0

Belfry 57, Pike Co. Central 0

Bell Co. 47, Estill Co. 13

East Carter 30, Greenup Co. 0

Fleming Co. 49, Lewis Co. 8

Lou. Christian Academy 45, Henry Co. 15

Mercer Co. 41, Lou. DeSales 17

Class 4A

First Round

Allen Co.-Scottsville 41, Russell Co. 0

Corbin 40, Wayne Co. 8

Franklin Co. 49, North Oldham 0

Franklin-Simpson 27, Warren East 26

Harrison Co. 34, Rowan Co. 21

John Hardin 27, Lou. Moore 12

Johnson Central 56, Clay Co. 7

Letcher County Central 47, Perry Co. Central 13

Logan Co. 42, Madisonville-North Hopkins 24

Scott 35, Holmes 8

Spencer Co. 50, Marion Co. 7

Class 5A

First Round

Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Western 14

Conner 14, Cooper 3

Cov. Catholic 38, Highlands 8

Graves Co. 51, Breckinridge Co. 6

Lou. Atherton 21, North Bullitt 7

Pulaski Co. 40, North Laurel 14

Scott Co. 21, Great Crossing 19

South Oldham 50, Lou. Jeffersontown 6

Woodford Co. 36, Madison Southern 7

Class 6A

First Round

Bullitt East 49, Lou. Southern 19

Dixie Heights 38, Simon Kenton 7

Lex. Bryan Station 45, George Rogers Clark 0

Lex. Paul Dunbar 21, Lex. Lafayette 19

Lex. Tates Creek 33, Lex. Henry Clay 15

Lou. Ballard 44, Lou. Eastern 0

Lou. DuPont Manual 35, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20

Lou. Male 43, Lou. Fern Creek 0

Lou. Trinity 76, Marshall Co. 0

Madison Central 42, Oldham County 9

