Scores from across the state following the first round of the KHSAA football playoffs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from all around the Commonwealth of Kentucky following the first round of the KHSAA football playoffs.
Class 1A
First Round
Bishop Brossart 14, Paris 12
Frankfort 57, Eminence 27
Hazard 24, Lex. Sayre 21
Lou. Holy Cross 28, Campbellsville 0
Lou. Ky. Country Day 57, Berea 22
Paintsville 64, Betsy Layne 22
Class 2A
First Round
Beechwood 58, Newport 8
Cov. Holy Cross 35, Lloyd Memorial 29
Danville 21, Somerset 7
Middlesboro 46, Leslie Co. 0
Owensboro Catholic 41, Butler Co. 16
West Carter 51, Bath Co. 25
Class 3A
First Round
Ashland Blazer 52, Russell 42
Bardstown 37, Thomas Nelson 0
Belfry 57, Pike Co. Central 0
Bell Co. 47, Estill Co. 13
East Carter 30, Greenup Co. 0
Fleming Co. 49, Lewis Co. 8
Lou. Christian Academy 45, Henry Co. 15
Mercer Co. 41, Lou. DeSales 17
Class 4A
First Round
Allen Co.-Scottsville 41, Russell Co. 0
Corbin 40, Wayne Co. 8
Franklin Co. 49, North Oldham 0
Franklin-Simpson 27, Warren East 26
Harrison Co. 34, Rowan Co. 21
John Hardin 27, Lou. Moore 12
Johnson Central 56, Clay Co. 7
Letcher County Central 47, Perry Co. Central 13
Logan Co. 42, Madisonville-North Hopkins 24
Scott 35, Holmes 8
Spencer Co. 50, Marion Co. 7
Class 5A
First Round
Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Western 14
Conner 14, Cooper 3
Cov. Catholic 38, Highlands 8
Graves Co. 51, Breckinridge Co. 6
Lou. Atherton 21, North Bullitt 7
Pulaski Co. 40, North Laurel 14
Scott Co. 21, Great Crossing 19
South Oldham 50, Lou. Jeffersontown 6
Woodford Co. 36, Madison Southern 7
Class 6A
First Round
Bullitt East 49, Lou. Southern 19
Dixie Heights 38, Simon Kenton 7
Lex. Bryan Station 45, George Rogers Clark 0
Lex. Paul Dunbar 21, Lex. Lafayette 19
Lex. Tates Creek 33, Lex. Henry Clay 15
Lou. Ballard 44, Lou. Eastern 0
Lou. DuPont Manual 35, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 20
Lou. Male 43, Lou. Fern Creek 0
Lou. Trinity 76, Marshall Co. 0
Madison Central 42, Oldham County 9
