Richmond community remembers fallen police officer with 6th annual race

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond community gathered Saturday morning to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Back in 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis was shot while investigating a robbery. He later died from his injuries.

After his death, friends and family helped created a race named in his honor. The Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K has been run for the past six years. Proceeds from the event go toward the Daniel Ellis Foundation. Ellis’ widow, Katie Ellis DeSimone, oversees the foundation.

A frosty morning didn’t stop race participants from taking part in the event.

Raymond McKinney, from Berea, Ky., was one of hundreds running in the pack. He placed second overall.

“Cold day, but it was a fantastic crowd,” he said.

DeSimone said she is overwhelmed to see the community support every year.

“It’s wonderful that people still come out and support the race,” she said. “It’s such a fun event and it’s just a great time to remember Daniel and the life that he led.”

Ellis died six years ago to the date of this year’s race.

“I always ask myself, what could come from a tragic situation? And the fact that our Richmond Police Department feels so much love and that our community got to shine so bright, it is a blessing in a dark moment,” DeSimone said.

McKinney said he was glad to know he was running for a good cause.

“I’m out here just to show our support and just to know that we’re here for each other,” he said.

DeSimone said the 5K will be looking for sponsors for next year’s event.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.