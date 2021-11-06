Advertisement

Richmond community remembers fallen police officer with 6th annual race

Back in 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis was shot while investigating a robbery. He later died from...
Back in 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis was shot while investigating a robbery. He later died from his injuries. After his death, friends and family helped created a race named in his honor.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond community gathered Saturday morning to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Back in 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis was shot while investigating a robbery. He later died from his injuries.

After his death, friends and family helped created a race named in his honor. The Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K has been run for the past six years. Proceeds from the event go toward the Daniel Ellis Foundation. Ellis’ widow, Katie Ellis DeSimone, oversees the foundation.

A frosty morning didn’t stop race participants from taking part in the event.

Raymond McKinney, from Berea, Ky., was one of hundreds running in the pack. He placed second overall.

“Cold day, but it was a fantastic crowd,” he said.

DeSimone said she is overwhelmed to see the community support every year.

“It’s wonderful that people still come out and support the race,” she said. “It’s such a fun event and it’s just a great time to remember Daniel and the life that he led.”

Ellis died six years ago to the date of this year’s race.

“I always ask myself, what could come from a tragic situation? And the fact that our Richmond Police Department feels so much love and that our community got to shine so bright, it is a blessing in a dark moment,” DeSimone said.

McKinney said he was glad to know he was running for a good cause.

“I’m out here just to show our support and just to know that we’re here for each other,” he said.

DeSimone said the 5K will be looking for sponsors for next year’s event.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Names released in deadly Letcher County house fire
Man arrested in Laurel County
Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok
One dead following crash in Harlan County
Prestonsburg waterline break
Major waterline break in Prestonsburg
Road closure
Pike County road closed after commercial truck overturns

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
City of Hyden hosting free Mr. and Mrs. Claus meet and greet
City of Hyden hosting free Mr. and Mrs. Claus meet and greet
39th Annual Holiday Happenings Indoor Craft Show
Johnson County Extension Homemakers get into the holiday spirit with indoor craft show
Bike Route Signage
New bike route spans 10 Kentucky counties