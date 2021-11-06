New bike route spans 10 Kentucky counties

(WYMT) - A new bike route will take cyclists on a scenic tour through portions of Central and Eastern Kentucky, according to the Herald Leader.

U.S. Bicycle Route 21, also called the Daniel Boone Bike Route, stretches 265 miles through 10 Kentucky counties.

Much of the route follows the historic “Boone Trace” trail which was blazed by Daniel Boone in the 1770s.

The route begins at the Cumberland Gap in Middlesboro and travels through state parks and cities like Berea and Richmond.

Pine Mountain Resort Park, Levi Jackson Park, Fort Boonesborough State Park, and Blue Licks Battlefield State Park are all highlighted along the new bike trail.

Bicycle Route 21 ends just south of the Ohio River in Maysville.

With the route completion, Kentucky is now ranked as one of the top five states with the most miles on the U.S. Bicycle Route System.

U.S. Bicycle Route 21 will eventually join a national route stretching from Atlanta to Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.