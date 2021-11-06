Advertisement

Leslie County Softball Team hosts first ever Grand Slam Vendor’s Day

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Softball Team hosted the first ever Grand Slam Vendor’s Day event Saturday.

The event allowed vendors to come and rent space the school’s gym.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., people could come by and see what each vendor had to offer.

Event Coordinator and Coach Tracey Turner said it will not be a onetime thing.

“With us it could be anything but we have had several vendors ask if we could do this again in the spring so we could set up outside,” she said. “It is probably something that we will do in the near future.”

Turner said the event was to help raise funds for new equipment.

“We’ve had several items, we kind of had a wish list for some equipment,” she said. “A couple of bats that the girls really wanted. I think that’s what we really have in mind right now for this fundraiser.”

Those involved said they had to think outside the box to reach that goal by getting the community involved.

“Our community involvement is very important for our teams, especially in smaller schools,” Turner said. “We rely on a lot of donations from businesses and we just wanted to involve them for them to be able to benefit also.”

One of the players, Gabriella Ostrander, participated directly by setting up her own booth.

“It’s my first year and I kind of want to get involved with my community,” Ostrander said. “I wanted to help my team out in anyway that I could.”

Ostrander said she was grateful to her coach for putting the event together.

“It’s new to me seeing coaches around here really putting their heart into what they do and I think that’s really cool,” she said. “I think that rubs off on the kids, I think kids learn from that.”

Turner said they saw a great turnout and are hoping to host the event again.

“We’ve had several people in and out already this morning. I think we’ve had a pretty good turnout already,” she said. “I think we could do this annually and I hope that we are able to do it annually.

Turner said she is thankful for the community’s support.

The team was able to raise enough funds for the new equipment.

City of Hyden hosting free Mr. and Mrs. Claus meet and greet
