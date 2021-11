LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcat receving corps continues to grow.

Former Syracuse wide receiver, considered by many to be the best in this season’s transfer class, announced Saturday morning that he will be coming to Kentucky.

I found home 💙 I commit to the University of Kentucky 🔵⚪️ #BBN pic.twitter.com/pM01SMLwVr — Taj Harris 🕷 (@_harris3) November 6, 2021

Harris picked UK over Ole Miss, Louisville, Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State among others.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.