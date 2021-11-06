Johnson County Extension Homemakers get into the holiday spirit with indoor craft show

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Extension Homemakers are getting the area into the holiday spirit with the 39th annual Holiday Happenings Indoor Craft Show at the Ramada Inn in Paintsville Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6.

The show featured many different crafts for fall as well as something special for Christmas, which is right around the corner. Santa Claus made an appearance with his elves and had a makeshift workshop. Sharing Christmas magic with the children of Johnson County by making crafts together in the workshop.

There were many other happenings at the craft show including bow making, wreath making, face painting, a quilter’s showcase, entertainment from the Johnson Central High School drama students, antiques, door prizes, and more.

