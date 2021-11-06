Advertisement

House sends President Joe Biden infrastructure bill

MONEY GAVEL
MONEY GAVEL(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WYMT) - The House has approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates.

The vote late Friday notches a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

The legislation would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works.

The 228-206 House vote whisks the measure to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Officials: Two dead following house fire in Letcher County
47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Edward Moore, 43.
Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
A police car.
KSP: Name released in deadly Knox County crash

Latest News

The Renegades open up the first show back at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle...
‘It feels great to be back’ | Renfro Valley reopens after pandemic forced center to close
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
Joseph-Beth Booksellers is hosting the Kentucky Book Festival Saturday, Nov. 6.
Author returns to the Bluegrass for 40th annual Kentucky Book Festival
blood drive mp4 pkg
Hazard Blood Drive 11/5